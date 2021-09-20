ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Monday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-4, 6-1.
Peter Gojowczyk (2), Germany, def. Antoine Hoang (6), France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Alexandre Muller, France, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (4), Spain, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0.
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (5), Denmark, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (3), Germany, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville (4), Australia, 6-3, 7-5.
