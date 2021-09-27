ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results

Monday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Alexander Donski, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2.
Pedro Martinez (1), Spain, def. Kamil Majchrzak (6), Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Egor Gerasimov (4), Belarus, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Tomas Machac (7), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Benoit Paire, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Marcelo Demoliner and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (8).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments