On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 10:47 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Alexander Donski, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez (1), Spain, def. Kamil Majchrzak (6), Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Egor Gerasimov (4), Belarus, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Tomas Machac (7), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Benoit Paire, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Demoliner and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble snapshot of "Molten Ring" galaxy prompts new research