Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 9:14 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State.

Auburn’s offensive struggles led coach Bryan Harsin to bench third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Smoke Monday added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win.

Auburn is set to visit Finley’s former school on Saturday.

Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

Auburn had to replace its three top wide receivers — Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove — this season.

