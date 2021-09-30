Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Real Salt Lake (11-10-6) vs. Austin FC (6-17-4)

Austin; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for a non-conference matchup.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-eighth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 43-27 through its first 27 games of MLS play.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time