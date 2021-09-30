Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for cross-conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (11-10-6) vs. Austin FC (6-17-4)

Austin; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for a non-conference matchup.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-eighth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 43-27 through its first 27 games of MLS play.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).

