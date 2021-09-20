On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Badosa, Kontaveit, Potapova reach Ostrava Open 2nd round

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 3:52 pm
< a min read
      

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Paula Badosa eased past Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-2, 6-2 and into the second round of the Ostrava Open on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Spaniard next faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia who eliminated Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Russia’s Anastasia Potapova knocked out France’s Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-6 (6) to set up a second-round match against second-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain dispatched Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 6-3, 6-3 to meet third-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Also, Magda Linette of Poland hit 13 aces on the way to a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Oceane Dodin of France.

It’s the second edition of the hard-court indoor tournament that was added to the circuit last year after the tournaments in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday