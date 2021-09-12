On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bagnaia fends off Márquez to win MotoGP race in Spain

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 9:28 am
< a min read
      

ALCAÑIZ, Spain (AP) — Francesco Bagnaia fended off a late charge by Marc Márquez to win the Aragón GP for his first MotoGP victory on Sunday.

Bagnaia and Márquez exchanged positions at the top a few times in the final laps but the Italian held on after Márquez went wide off the track in the final meters at the Motorland track. Joan Mir finished in third place.

The 24-year-old Bagnaia, a Ducati rider, is in his third season in MotoGP.

He is the eighth different winner of the season. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished eighth to see his championship lead from Bagnaia drop to 53 points.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes