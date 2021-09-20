Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 1 7 Hays lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Severino c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .240 McKenna cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .187 T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Means p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Sulser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 1 6 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Vierling 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .341 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Galvis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Suárez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Baltimore 200 000 000_2 9 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-pinch hit for Suárez in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Means (1). RBIs_Severino (41), McKenna (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

GIDP_Mountcastle.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Segura, Vierling).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 6-7 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 6 105 3.25 Sulser, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.90 T.Wells, S, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.09

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, L, 6-5 6 7 2 2 1 5 102 1.60 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.02 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 Falter 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:49. A_21,440 (42,792).

