Sports News

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 2 1 7
Hays lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Santander rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Severino c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .240
McKenna cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .187
T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Means p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Sulser p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 6
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Vierling 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .341
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Galvis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Suárez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baltimore 200 000 000_2 9 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-pinch hit for Suárez in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Means (1). RBIs_Severino (41), McKenna (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

GIDP_Mountcastle.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Segura, Vierling).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 6-7 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 6 105 3.25
Sulser, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.90
T.Wells, S, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.09
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez, L, 6-5 6 7 2 2 1 5 102 1.60
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.02
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:49. A_21,440 (42,792).

Sports News

