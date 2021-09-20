Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|7
|
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|T.Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Means p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Sulser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|6
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Vierling 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Galvis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Suárez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000_2
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-pinch hit for Suárez in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Means (1). RBIs_Severino (41), McKenna (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 2.
GIDP_Mountcastle.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Segura, Vierling).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 6-7
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|105
|3.25
|Sulser, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.90
|T.Wells, S, 3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.09
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 6-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|102
|1.60
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.02
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:49. A_21,440 (42,792).
