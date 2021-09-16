Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|
|Holmes p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hays lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge dh-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gutierrez pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jones pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|001
|1
|—
|3
DP_New York 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Urshela (18), Rizzo (5). HR_Gallo (35), Mountcastle (29). SB_Torres (14).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Abreu H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez H,13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes BS,0-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Peralta L,3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ellis
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Abad
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tate
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sulser W,5-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Abreu pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Montgomery(2), Holmes(2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_4:04. A_20,164 (45,971).
