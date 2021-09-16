Trending:
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 9:26 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 7 2 Totals 37 3 10 2
Holmes p-p 0 0 0 0 Mullins dh 4 0 2 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 1 1 1
Stanton lf 5 0 2 0 Hays lf-cf 5 0 1 1
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Judge dh-rf 5 0 0 0 Urías 3b-2b 3 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 McKenna cf 2 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Stewart ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Gutierrez pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 Valaika 2b-lf 4 0 1 0
Wade ss 3 0 1 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 Jones pr 0 1 0 0
Martin ss 4 0 2 0
New York 020 000 000 0 2
Baltimore 000 001 001 1 3

DP_New York 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Urshela (18), Rizzo (5). HR_Gallo (35), Mountcastle (29). SB_Torres (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 12
Abreu H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes BS,0-2 2 1 1 1 0 2
Peralta L,3-3 1-3 2 1 0 1 1
Baltimore
Ellis 4 2-3 3 2 2 4 3
Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Tate 2 2 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2
Sulser W,5-4 2 0 0 0 0 2

Abreu pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Montgomery(2), Holmes(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_4:04. A_20,164 (45,971).

