Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 9:26 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 7 2 6 8
Holmes p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Stanton lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Judge dh-rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200
Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .206
Wade ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 2 2 17
Mullins dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .301
Mountcastle 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .261
Hays lf-cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Urías 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .275
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .189
a-Stewart ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .205
1-Gutierrez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Valaika 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .189
2-Jones pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .164
Martin ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259
New York 020 000 000 0_2 7 0
Baltimore 000 001 001 1_3 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McKenna in the 6th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th. 2-ran for Wynns in the 10th.

LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Urshela (18), Rizzo (5). HR_Gallo (35), off Ellis; Mountcastle (29), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gallo (73), Urshela (44), Mountcastle (81), Hays (64). SB_Torres (14). CS_Mullins (8), Torres (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton 2, Gallo 2, Torres); Baltimore 2 (Valaika, Hays). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Valaika. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 12 99 3.62
Abreu, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.08
Rodríguez, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.75
Holmes, BS, 0-2 2 1 1 1 0 2 28 2.29
Peralta, L, 3-3 1-3 2 1 0 1 1 11 3.47
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ellis 4 2-3 3 2 2 4 3 84 2.39
Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 6.57
Tate 2 2 0 0 0 1 34 4.77
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 4.67
Sulser, W, 5-4 2 0 0 0 0 2 30 2.98

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Abad 1-0. IBB_off Abad (Torres), off Peralta (Mullins). WP_Montgomery(2), Holmes(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_4:04. A_20,164 (45,971).

