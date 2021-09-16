Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|6
|8
|
|Holmes p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Stanton lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Judge dh-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Gallo rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|2
|17
|
|Mullins dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Hays lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|a-Stewart ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|1-Gutierrez pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Valaika 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.189
|2-Jones pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|0_2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|001
|1_3
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for McKenna in the 6th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 9th. 2-ran for Wynns in the 10th.
LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Urshela (18), Rizzo (5). HR_Gallo (35), off Ellis; Mountcastle (29), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gallo (73), Urshela (44), Mountcastle (81), Hays (64). SB_Torres (14). CS_Mullins (8), Torres (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton 2, Gallo 2, Torres); Baltimore 2 (Valaika, Hays). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Valaika. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|12
|99
|3.62
|Abreu, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.08
|Rodríguez, H, 13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.75
|Holmes, BS, 0-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.29
|Peralta, L, 3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.47
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ellis
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|84
|2.39
|Abad
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|6.57
|Tate
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|4.77
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.67
|Sulser, W, 5-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.98
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Abad 1-0. IBB_off Abad (Torres), off Peralta (Mullins). WP_Montgomery(2), Holmes(2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_4:04. A_20,164 (45,971).
