Baltimore 3, Texas 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|01x
|—
|3
LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), Hays (22). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto L,0-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Foltynewicz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowther W,1-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Baumann H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sulser H,5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T.Wells S,4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Lowther.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:46. A_6,328 (45,971).
Comments