Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 1 García rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 McKenna rf 4 1 1 0 Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 Peters lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 0 0 0 0 Calhoun ph-lf 2 0 1 0 R.Martin ss 2 0 0 1 Heim c 3 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0 Hernandez ss 3 0 1 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 Baltimore 000 110 01x — 3

LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), Hays (22). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Otto L,0-3 5 5 2 2 1 7 Foltynewicz 2 1 0 0 0 3 Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 0

Baltimore Lowther W,1-2 5 3 0 0 2 7 Baumann H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Sulser H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 T.Wells S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Lowther.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:46. A_6,328 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.