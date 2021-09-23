Trending:
Baltimore 3, Texas 0

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 1
García rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 McKenna rf 4 1 1 0
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0
Peters lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 0 0 0 0
Calhoun ph-lf 2 0 1 0 R.Martin ss 2 0 0 1
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0
Hernandez ss 3 0 1 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Baltimore 000 110 01x 3

LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), Hays (22). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto L,0-3 5 5 2 2 1 7
Foltynewicz 2 1 0 0 0 3
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 0
Baltimore
Lowther W,1-2 5 3 0 0 2 7
Baumann H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Sulser H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
T.Wells S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Lowther.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:46. A_6,328 (45,971).

