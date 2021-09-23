Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 4 9
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Kiner-Falefa dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Peters lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .201
a-Calhoun ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Hernandez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 1 10
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .260
Hays lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
McKenna rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .172
Valaika 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
R.Martin ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .250
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Texas 000 000 000_0 5 0
Baltimore 000 110 01x_3 7 0

a-flied out for Peters in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), off Otto; Hays (22), off Barlow. RBIs_R.Martin (7), Mountcastle (84), Hays (70). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (García, Hernandez, Lowe, Taveras 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Gutierrez, Mullins). RISP_Texas 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_García.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, L, 0-3 5 5 2 2 1 7 81 8.02
Foltynewicz 2 1 0 0 0 3 34 5.47
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 1.75
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lowther, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 2 7 94 7.66
Baumann, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 26 9.90
Sulser, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 2.82
T.Wells, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0. WP_Lowther.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:46. A_6,328 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives