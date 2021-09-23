Baltimore 3, Texas 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|4
|9
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Kiner-Falefa dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Peters lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|a-Calhoun ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Hernandez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|McKenna rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Valaika 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|R.Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|01x_3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Peters in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), off Otto; Hays (22), off Barlow. RBIs_R.Martin (7), Mountcastle (84), Hays (70). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (García, Hernandez, Lowe, Taveras 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Gutierrez, Mullins). RISP_Texas 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_García.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 0-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|81
|8.02
|Foltynewicz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|5.47
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.75
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lowther, W, 1-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|94
|7.66
|Baumann, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|9.90
|Sulser, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.82
|T.Wells, S, 4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0. WP_Lowther.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:46. A_6,328 (45,971).
