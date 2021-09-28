Trending:
Baltimore 4, Boston 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 2 2 6
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .264
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .295
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258
a-Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 9 4 2 9
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .258
Hays rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Severino c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .247
McKenna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .193
Valaika ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Gutierrez 3b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .221
Boston 010 001 000_2 3 2
Baltimore 000 003 01x_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (29), off Diplán; Mountcastle (32), off Sale. RBIs_Schwarber (18), Renfroe (92), Mountcastle 2 (86), Severino (45), McKenna (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Valaika 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Baltimore 2 for 4.

LIDP_Mullins. GIDP_McKenna.

DP_Boston 2 (Dalbec; Iglesias, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, L, 5-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 85 2.90
Robles 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 4.64
Houck 2 3 1 1 1 3 41 3.80
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 4 2 1 1 2 2 70 4.66
Diplán, W, 2-0 2 1 1 1 0 3 22 4.23
Krehbiel, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Sulser, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.74

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:37. A_8,098 (45,971).

