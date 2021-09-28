Baltimore 4, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.258
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Severino c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|Valaika ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Gutierrez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Boston
|010
|001
|000_2
|3
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|01x_4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Vázquez in the 8th.
E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (29), off Diplán; Mountcastle (32), off Sale. RBIs_Schwarber (18), Renfroe (92), Mountcastle 2 (86), Severino (45), McKenna (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Valaika 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Baltimore 2 for 4.
LIDP_Mullins. GIDP_McKenna.
DP_Boston 2 (Dalbec; Iglesias, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 5-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|85
|2.90
|Robles
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.64
|Houck
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|41
|3.80
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|70
|4.66
|Diplán, W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|4.23
|Krehbiel, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Sulser, S, 8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.74
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:37. A_8,098 (45,971).
