Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 2 6 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .264 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .295 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258 a-Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 9 4 2 9 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .258 Hays rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Severino c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .247 McKenna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .193 Valaika ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Gutierrez 3b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .221

Boston 010 001 000_2 3 2 Baltimore 000 003 01x_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (29), off Diplán; Mountcastle (32), off Sale. RBIs_Schwarber (18), Renfroe (92), Mountcastle 2 (86), Severino (45), McKenna (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Valaika 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Baltimore 2 for 4.

LIDP_Mullins. GIDP_McKenna.

DP_Boston 2 (Dalbec; Iglesias, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, L, 5-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 85 2.90 Robles 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 4.64 Houck 2 3 1 1 1 3 41 3.80

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 4 2 1 1 2 2 70 4.66 Diplán, W, 2-0 2 1 1 1 0 3 22 4.23 Krehbiel, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Sulser, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.74

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:37. A_8,098 (45,971).

