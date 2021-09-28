Baltimore 4, Boston 2

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Valaika ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|01x
|—
|4
E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), Renfroe (29), Mountcastle (32).
|Boston
|Sale L,5-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Robles
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Zimmermann
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Diplán W,2-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Krehbiel H,2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser S,8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:37. A_8,098 (45,971).
