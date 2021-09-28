On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 32 4 9 4
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 3 1
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 0 1 1
Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 Valaika ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0
Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 1 1 1 0
Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Boston 010 001 000 2
Baltimore 000 003 01x 4

E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), Renfroe (29), Mountcastle (32).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,5-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 6
Robles 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Houck 2 3 1 1 1 3
Baltimore
Zimmermann 4 2 1 1 2 2
Diplán W,2-0 2 1 1 1 0 3
Krehbiel H,2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:37. A_8,098 (45,971).

Sports News

