Baltimore 6, Boston 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 1 Totals 31 6 9 6
Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Schwarber 1b 2 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 3
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 2 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Nevin lf 2 1 1 2
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 McKenna pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss-2b 2 1 2 1
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0
Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 0 0 0 0
Boston 100 000 100 2
Baltimore 003 003 00x 6

E_Verdugo (4). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Martinez (42), Valaika (8). HR_Hernández (19), Mountcastle (33). SF_Valaika (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,9-8 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 8
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 3 3 2 0 1
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wells W,2-3 6 3 1 1 2 2
Krehbiel 1 1 1 1 1 1
Tate 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Pivetta(2), Richards(2), Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.

T_2:40. A_13,012 (45,971).

