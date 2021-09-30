Baltimore 6, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss-2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|003
|003
|00x
|—
|6
E_Verdugo (4). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Martinez (42), Valaika (8). HR_Hernández (19), Mountcastle (33). SF_Valaika (3).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,9-8
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells W,2-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Pivetta(2), Richards(2), Krehbiel.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.
T_2:40. A_13,012 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments