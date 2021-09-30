Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 1 4 3 Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Schwarber 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .296 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287 a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 6 2 11 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .257 Hays rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Nevin lf 2 1 1 2 1 0 .286 1-McKenna pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .188 Valaika ss-2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .198 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Boston 100 000 100_2 5 1 Baltimore 003 003 00x_6 9 0

a-pinch hit for Plawecki in the 7th.

1-ran for Nevin in the 6th.

E_Verdugo (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Martinez (42), Valaika (8). HR_Hernández (19), off Wells; Mountcastle (33), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hernández (58), Mountcastle 3 (89), Nevin 2 (2), Valaika (23). CS_Hays (3). SF_Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Renfroe, Devers, Iglesias); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Verdugo. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Jones, Mountcastle; Gutierrez, Valaika, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 9-8 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 8 87 4.56 Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.80 Richards 1 3 3 2 0 1 17 4.75 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.01 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.67

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells, W, 2-3 6 3 1 1 2 2 80 6.75 Krehbiel 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 1.42 Tate 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.52 Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Mountcastle). WP_Pivetta(2), Richards(2), Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.

T_2:40. A_13,012 (45,971).

