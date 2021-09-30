Baltimore 6, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|4
|3
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Schwarber 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.296
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|2
|11
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.257
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Nevin lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Valaika ss-2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Boston
|100
|000
|100_2
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|003
|00x_6
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Plawecki in the 7th.
1-ran for Nevin in the 6th.
E_Verdugo (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Martinez (42), Valaika (8). HR_Hernández (19), off Wells; Mountcastle (33), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hernández (58), Mountcastle 3 (89), Nevin 2 (2), Valaika (23). CS_Hays (3). SF_Valaika.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Renfroe, Devers, Iglesias); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Verdugo. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Jones, Mountcastle; Gutierrez, Valaika, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-8
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|87
|4.56
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.80
|Richards
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.75
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.01
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.67
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 2-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|80
|6.75
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.42
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.52
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Mountcastle). WP_Pivetta(2), Richards(2), Krehbiel.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.
T_2:40. A_13,012 (45,971).
