Baltimore 6, Boston 2

September 30, 2021 10:01 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 1 4 3
Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Schwarber 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .296
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .264
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Iglesias 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 6 2 11
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .257
Hays rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227
Nevin lf 2 1 1 2 1 0 .286
1-McKenna pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .188
Valaika ss-2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .198
Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Boston 100 000 100_2 5 1
Baltimore 003 003 00x_6 9 0

a-pinch hit for Plawecki in the 7th.

1-ran for Nevin in the 6th.

E_Verdugo (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Martinez (42), Valaika (8). HR_Hernández (19), off Wells; Mountcastle (33), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hernández (58), Mountcastle 3 (89), Nevin 2 (2), Valaika (23). CS_Hays (3). SF_Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Renfroe, Devers, Iglesias); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Verdugo. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Jones, Mountcastle; Gutierrez, Valaika, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 9-8 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 8 87 4.56
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.80
Richards 1 3 3 2 0 1 17 4.75
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.01
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.67
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, W, 2-3 6 3 1 1 2 2 80 6.75
Krehbiel 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 1.42
Tate 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.52
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Mountcastle). WP_Pivetta(2), Richards(2), Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.

T_2:40. A_13,012 (45,971).

Sports News

