Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 10 2 5 8 Springer dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Semien 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .273 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293 Kirk c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .274 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .277 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217 b-Grichuk ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .243

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 6 10 Mullins cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .302 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Hays rf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .261 McKenna lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .200 a-Santander ph-rf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .242 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .176 Mateo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .210 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229

Toronto 000 012 000_3 10 3 Baltimore 300 000 30x_6 10 2

a-flied out for McKenna in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Dyson in the 6th.

E_Bichette (23), Merryweather (1), Kirk (2), Gutierrez (12), Jones (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Semien (36), Mancini (30). 3B_Hays (4), Gutierrez (3). HR_Mullins (28), off Ray; McKenna (2), off Ray; Santander (15), off Merryweather. RBIs_Bichette (85), Semien (91), Mullins (55), McKenna 2 (8), Santander 3 (44). SB_Wynns (1), Mullins 2 (28). CS_Martin (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Lamb 2, Kirk 2, Guerrero Jr. 2); Baltimore 7 (Mountcastle 2, Gutierrez, Jones, Wynns, Santander 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 4 1-3 8 3 3 2 8 98 2.69 Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.59 Merryweather, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0 22 0.00 Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 44 4.24

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ellis 5 5 1 1 4 4 91 2.08 Abad, H, 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 6 7.36 Greene, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 5.79 Sulser, S, 7-10 2 2 0 0 1 1 37 3.15

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Saucedo 1-0, Greene 1-1. HBP_Saucedo (Mancini). WP_Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:34. A_11,751 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.