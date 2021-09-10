Trending:
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:58 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 10 2 5 8
Springer dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Semien 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .273
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293
Kirk c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .274
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .277
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217
b-Grichuk ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 6 10
Mullins cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .302
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Hays rf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .261
McKenna lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .200
a-Santander ph-rf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .242
Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .176
Mateo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .210
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Toronto 000 012 000_3 10 3
Baltimore 300 000 30x_6 10 2

a-flied out for McKenna in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Dyson in the 6th.

E_Bichette (23), Merryweather (1), Kirk (2), Gutierrez (12), Jones (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Semien (36), Mancini (30). 3B_Hays (4), Gutierrez (3). HR_Mullins (28), off Ray; McKenna (2), off Ray; Santander (15), off Merryweather. RBIs_Bichette (85), Semien (91), Mullins (55), McKenna 2 (8), Santander 3 (44). SB_Wynns (1), Mullins 2 (28). CS_Martin (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Lamb 2, Kirk 2, Guerrero Jr. 2); Baltimore 7 (Mountcastle 2, Gutierrez, Jones, Wynns, Santander 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 4 1-3 8 3 3 2 8 98 2.69
Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.59
Merryweather, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0 22 0.00
Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 44 4.24
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ellis 5 5 1 1 4 4 91 2.08
Abad, H, 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 6 7.36
Greene, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 5.79
Sulser, S, 7-10 2 2 0 0 1 1 37 3.15

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Saucedo 1-0, Greene 1-1. HBP_Saucedo (Mancini). WP_Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:34. A_11,751 (45,971).

