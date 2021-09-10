Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|2
|5
|8
|
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|b-Grichuk ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Hays rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|McKenna lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Santander ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Mateo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Toronto
|000
|012
|000_3
|10
|3
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|30x_6
|10
|2
a-flied out for McKenna in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Dyson in the 6th.
E_Bichette (23), Merryweather (1), Kirk (2), Gutierrez (12), Jones (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Semien (36), Mancini (30). 3B_Hays (4), Gutierrez (3). HR_Mullins (28), off Ray; McKenna (2), off Ray; Santander (15), off Merryweather. RBIs_Bichette (85), Semien (91), Mullins (55), McKenna 2 (8), Santander 3 (44). SB_Wynns (1), Mullins 2 (28). CS_Martin (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Lamb 2, Kirk 2, Guerrero Jr. 2); Baltimore 7 (Mountcastle 2, Gutierrez, Jones, Wynns, Santander 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mountcastle.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|98
|2.69
|Cimber
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.59
|Merryweather, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|44
|4.24
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ellis
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|91
|2.08
|Abad, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|7.36
|Greene, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|5.79
|Sulser, S, 7-10
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Saucedo 1-0, Greene 1-1. HBP_Saucedo (Mancini). WP_Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:34. A_11,751 (45,971).
