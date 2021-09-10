Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|30x
|—
|6
E_Bichette (23), Merryweather (1), Kirk (2), Gutierrez (12), Jones (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Semien (36), Mancini (30). 3B_Hays (4), Gutierrez (3). HR_Mullins (28), McKenna (2), Santander (15). SB_Wynns (1), Mullins 2 (28).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Cimber
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Merryweather L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ellis
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Abad H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Greene W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sulser S,7-10
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Saucedo (Mancini). WP_Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:34. A_11,751 (45,971).
