Sports News

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:58 pm
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 10 2 Totals 34 6 10 6
Springer dh 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 2 1 1
Semien 2b 4 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 Hays rf-lf 5 1 2 0
Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 2 1 1 2
Kirk c 3 0 1 0 Santander ph-rf 3 1 1 3
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo 2b 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0
Grichuk ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0
Martin ss 4 0 1 0
Toronto 000 012 000 3
Baltimore 300 000 30x 6

E_Bichette (23), Merryweather (1), Kirk (2), Gutierrez (12), Jones (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Semien (36), Mancini (30). 3B_Hays (4), Gutierrez (3). HR_Mullins (28), McKenna (2), Santander (15). SB_Wynns (1), Mullins 2 (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 4 1-3 8 3 3 2 8
Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Merryweather L,0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0
Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Baltimore
Ellis 5 5 1 1 4 4
Abad H,1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0
Greene W,1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Sulser S,7-10 2 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_Saucedo (Mancini). WP_Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:34. A_11,751 (45,971).

