Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dozier dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|010
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|402
|000
|10x
|—
|7
E_Mullins (6), Gutierrez (11). LOB_Kansas City 9, Baltimore 3. 2B_Merrifield (32). HR_C.Santana (19), Stewart (12), Hays (16), Mullins (27). SB_Merrifield (39), Mateo (5).
|Kansas City
|Kowar L,0-3
|6
|
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|A.Wells
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Baumann W,1-0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tate
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Kowar.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:47. A_4,981 (45,971).
