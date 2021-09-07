Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 8 2 Totals 30 7 6 7 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 3 2 1 1 Lopez ss 5 0 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 0 0 Perez c 5 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 2 2 1 Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 1 1 3 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 Stewart dh 4 1 1 2 Olivares rf 4 0 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 Dozier dh 1 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 001 100 010 — 3 Baltimore 402 000 10x — 7

E_Mullins (6), Gutierrez (11). LOB_Kansas City 9, Baltimore 3. 2B_Merrifield (32). HR_C.Santana (19), Stewart (12), Hays (16), Mullins (27). SB_Merrifield (39), Mateo (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Kowar L,0-3 6 5 6 6 4 7 Zuber 1 1 1 1 0 2 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore A.Wells 4 5 2 2 2 2 Baumann W,1-0 3 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 Tate 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:47. A_4,981 (45,971).

