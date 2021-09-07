Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 8 2 3 5 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Lopez ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .292 Perez c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .225 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Olivares rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .221 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Dozier dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .201 a-O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 6 7 4 10 Mullins cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .307 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .264 Santander rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .244 Hays lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .252 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Stewart dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .209 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Kansas City 001 100 010_3 8 0 Baltimore 402 000 10x_7 6 2

a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.

E_Mullins (6), Gutierrez (11). LOB_Kansas City 9, Baltimore 3. 2B_Merrifield (32). HR_C.Santana (19), off A.Wells; Stewart (12), off Kowar; Hays (16), off Kowar; Mullins (27), off Zuber. RBIs_Lopez (35), C.Santana (62), Santander (40), Hays 3 (55), Stewart 2 (33), Mullins (54). SB_Merrifield (39), Mateo (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Merrifield 2, Lopez, O’Hearn 2); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Gutierrez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Perez, Hays.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kowar, L, 0-3 6 5 6 6 4 7 105 9.53 Zuber 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 6.14 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Wells 4 5 2 2 2 2 80 7.15 Baumann, W, 1-0 3 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 46 0.00 Tate 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.66 T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1. WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:47. A_4,981 (45,971).

