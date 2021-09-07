Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 8 2 3 5
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Lopez ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .292
Perez c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321
C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .225
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Olivares rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .221
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Dozier dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .201
a-O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 6 7 4 10
Mullins cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .307
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .264
Santander rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .244
Hays lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .252
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Stewart dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .209
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Kansas City 001 100 010_3 8 0
Baltimore 402 000 10x_7 6 2

a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.

E_Mullins (6), Gutierrez (11). LOB_Kansas City 9, Baltimore 3. 2B_Merrifield (32). HR_C.Santana (19), off A.Wells; Stewart (12), off Kowar; Hays (16), off Kowar; Mullins (27), off Zuber. RBIs_Lopez (35), C.Santana (62), Santander (40), Hays 3 (55), Stewart 2 (33), Mullins (54). SB_Merrifield (39), Mateo (5).

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Merrifield 2, Lopez, O’Hearn 2); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Gutierrez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Perez, Hays.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kowar, L, 0-3 6 5 6 6 4 7 105 9.53
Zuber 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 6.14
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Wells 4 5 2 2 2 2 80 7.15
Baumann, W, 1-0 3 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 46 0.00
Tate 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.66
T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1. WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:47. A_4,981 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire