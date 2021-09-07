Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|3
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Dozier dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.201
|a-O’Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|4
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Stewart dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|010_3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|402
|000
|10x_7
|6
|2
a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.
E_Mullins (6), Gutierrez (11). LOB_Kansas City 9, Baltimore 3. 2B_Merrifield (32). HR_C.Santana (19), off A.Wells; Stewart (12), off Kowar; Hays (16), off Kowar; Mullins (27), off Zuber. RBIs_Lopez (35), C.Santana (62), Santander (40), Hays 3 (55), Stewart 2 (33), Mullins (54). SB_Merrifield (39), Mateo (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Merrifield 2, Lopez, O’Hearn 2); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Gutierrez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Perez, Hays.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kowar, L, 0-3
|6
|
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|105
|9.53
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|6.14
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.76
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Wells
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|80
|7.15
|Baumann, W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|46
|0.00
|Tate
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.66
|T.Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1. WP_Kowar.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:47. A_4,981 (45,971).
