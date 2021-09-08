Trending:
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:53 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 12 7 2 5
Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .280
Lopez ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Perez c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .276
Benintendi lf 5 1 3 5 0 0 .256
C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .298
O’Hearn rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Dozier rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Taylor dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243
Olivares cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 11 7 2 7
Mullins dh-cf 4 2 0 0 1 0 .305
Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .266
Hays lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Severino c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0
T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McKenna cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .195
b-Urías ph-ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .211
Kansas City 101 020 103_8 12 2
Baltimore 000 000 09x_9 11 1

a-popped out for Mateo in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.

E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), off Diplán; Benintendi (13), off Tate; Mountcastle (26), off Brentz. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (51), Lopez (36), Perez (104), Hays (56), Santander (41), Urías (37), Gutierrez 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (77). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Olivares (1). S_Olivares.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Mondesi 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Perez 2.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 6 5 0 0 0 3 90 5.05
Payamps 1 2 3 3 1 3 31 3.18
Staumont, L, 3-3, H, 10 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 25 3.44
Brentz, BS, 2-6 2-3 2 3 0 0 1 28 3.28
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 4 1-3 9 4 3 1 2 74 6.27
Abad 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 6.75
Diplán 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.74
Barreda, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Tate 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 5.08
T.Wells, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.27

Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-2, Brentz 3-3, Abad 3-1. IBB_off Harvey (Perez). HBP_Tate (Olivares).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).

