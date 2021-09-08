Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.256
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|O’Hearn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Dozier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Taylor dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Olivares cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|7
|2
|7
|
|Mullins dh-cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|T.Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|b-Urías ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Kansas City
|101
|020
|103_8
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|09x_9
|11
|1
a-popped out for Mateo in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.
E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), off Diplán; Benintendi (13), off Tate; Mountcastle (26), off Brentz. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (51), Lopez (36), Perez (104), Hays (56), Santander (41), Urías (37), Gutierrez 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (77). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Olivares (1). S_Olivares.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Mondesi 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Perez 2.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|90
|5.05
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|31
|3.18
|Staumont, L, 3-3, H, 10
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|25
|3.44
|Brentz, BS, 2-6
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.28
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|3
|1
|2
|74
|6.27
|Abad
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|6.75
|Diplán
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.74
|Barreda, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Tate
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|5.08
|T.Wells, S, 2-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-2, Brentz 3-3, Abad 3-1. IBB_off Harvey (Perez). HBP_Tate (Olivares).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).
