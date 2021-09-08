Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 12 7 2 5 Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .280 Lopez ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Perez c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .276 Benintendi lf 5 1 3 5 0 0 .256 C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .298 O’Hearn rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Dozier rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Taylor dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 Olivares cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .227

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 11 7 2 7 Mullins dh-cf 4 2 0 0 1 0 .305 Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .266 Hays lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Severino c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283 a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McKenna cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .195 b-Urías ph-ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .211

Kansas City 101 020 103_8 12 2 Baltimore 000 000 09x_9 11 1

a-popped out for Mateo in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.

E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), off Diplán; Benintendi (13), off Tate; Mountcastle (26), off Brentz. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (51), Lopez (36), Perez (104), Hays (56), Santander (41), Urías (37), Gutierrez 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (77). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Olivares (1). S_Olivares.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Mondesi 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Perez 2.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 6 5 0 0 0 3 90 5.05 Payamps 1 2 3 3 1 3 31 3.18 Staumont, L, 3-3, H, 10 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 25 3.44 Brentz, BS, 2-6 2-3 2 3 0 0 1 28 3.28

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 4 1-3 9 4 3 1 2 74 6.27 Abad 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 6.75 Diplán 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.74 Barreda, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Tate 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 5.08 T.Wells, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.27

Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-2, Brentz 3-3, Abad 3-1. IBB_off Harvey (Perez). HBP_Tate (Olivares).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.