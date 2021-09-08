Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|
|Mullins dh-cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Kansas City
|101
|020
|103
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|09x
|—
|9
E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), Benintendi (13), Mountcastle (26). SB_Olivares (2). S_Olivares (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Staumont L,3-3 H,10
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Brentz BS,2-6
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Abad
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diplán
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barreda W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|T.Wells S,2-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Tate (Olivares).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).
