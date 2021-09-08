Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Kansas City Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 37 9 11 7 Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 0 Mullins dh-cf 4 2 0 0 Lopez ss 5 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 Perez c 4 1 1 1 Hays lf 5 1 1 1 Benintendi lf 5 1 3 5 Severino c 3 1 1 0 C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 4 0 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Dozier rf 0 0 0 0 Tate p 0 0 0 0 Taylor dh 3 1 1 0 T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 Olivares cf 2 1 1 0 McKenna cf 3 0 2 0 Urías ph-ss 1 1 1 1 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 3 2

Kansas City 101 020 103 — 8 Baltimore 000 000 09x — 9

E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), Benintendi (13), Mountcastle (26). SB_Olivares (2). S_Olivares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Minor 6 5 0 0 0 3 Payamps 1 2 3 3 1 3 Staumont L,3-3 H,10 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 Brentz BS,2-6 2-3 2 3 0 0 1

Baltimore Harvey 4 1-3 9 4 3 1 2 Abad 2 0 0 0 1 2 Diplán 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Barreda W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tate 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 T.Wells S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Olivares).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.