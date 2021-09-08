Trending:
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 37 9 11 7
Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 0 Mullins dh-cf 4 2 0 0
Lopez ss 5 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Hays lf 5 1 1 1
Benintendi lf 5 1 3 5 Severino c 3 1 1 0
C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 1
Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn rf 4 0 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0
Dozier rf 0 0 0 0 Tate p 0 0 0 0
Taylor dh 3 1 1 0 T.Wells p 0 0 0 0
Olivares cf 2 1 1 0 McKenna cf 3 0 2 0
Urías ph-ss 1 1 1 1
Jones 2b 4 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 3 2
Kansas City 101 020 103 8
Baltimore 000 000 09x 9

E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), Benintendi (13), Mountcastle (26). SB_Olivares (2). S_Olivares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor 6 5 0 0 0 3
Payamps 1 2 3 3 1 3
Staumont L,3-3 H,10 1-3 2 3 2 1 0
Brentz BS,2-6 2-3 2 3 0 0 1
Baltimore
Harvey 4 1-3 9 4 3 1 2
Abad 2 0 0 0 1 2
Diplán 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Barreda W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
T.Wells S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Olivares).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:32. A_4,965 (45,971).

