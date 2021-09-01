On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 84 48 .636 _ _ 9-1 W-9 43-23 41-25
New York 76 56 .576 8 _ 6-4 L-4 39-25 37-31
Boston 75 59 .560 10 _ 5-5 L-3 41-26 34-33
Toronto 69 62 .527 14½ 5-5 L-1 35-30 34-32
Baltimore 41 90 .313 42½ 32½ 3-7 W-1 19-44 22-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 77 56 .579 _ _ 5-5 W-2 45-24 32-32
Cleveland 65 64 .504 10 7-3 W-2 35-30 30-34
Detroit 62 71 .466 15 12½ 4-6 L-4 34-34 28-37
Kansas City 59 72 .450 17 14½ 6-4 L-2 32-32 27-40
Minnesota 58 74 .439 18½ 16 4-6 L-1 32-35 26-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 54 .591 _ _ 6-4 L-1 41-25 37-29
Oakland 73 59 .553 5 1 4-6 W-3 37-31 36-28
Seattle 71 62 .534 5-5 W-1 39-29 32-33
Los Angeles 66 67 .496 12½ 4-6 W-3 35-31 31-36
Texas 47 85 .356 31 27 5-5 W-3 31-36 16-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 61 .534 _ _ 5-5 L-2 33-32 37-29
Philadelphia 68 64 .515 6-4 W-5 39-28 29-36
New York 65 67 .492 5-5 W-4 40-27 25-40
Washington 55 76 .420 15 15 2-8 L-4 31-35 24-41
Miami 55 78 .414 16 16 4-6 L-2 34-32 21-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 81 52 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-3 36-29 45-23
Cincinnati 71 62 .534 10 _ 5-5 L-3 36-30 35-32
St. Louis 67 63 .515 12½ 5-5 W-1 35-30 32-33
Chicago 58 75 .436 23 13 4-6 W-1 33-32 25-43
Pittsburgh 48 84 .364 32½ 22½ 5-5 L-1 28-38 20-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 84 48 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-3 42-21 42-27
Los Angeles 84 49 .632 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 45-23 39-26
San Diego 71 62 .534 13½ _ 4-6 W-2 41-29 30-33
Colorado 60 72 .455 24 10½ 4-6 L-2 43-22 17-50
Arizona 44 90 .328 41 27½ 3-7 L-5 27-38 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
