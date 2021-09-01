All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|43-23
|41-25
|New York
|76
|56
|.576
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|39-25
|37-31
|Boston
|75
|59
|.560
|10
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|41-26
|34-33
|Toronto
|69
|62
|.527
|14½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-30
|34-32
|Baltimore
|41
|90
|.313
|42½
|32½
|3-7
|W-1
|19-44
|22-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|77
|56
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|45-24
|32-32
|Cleveland
|65
|64
|.504
|10
|7½
|7-3
|W-2
|35-30
|30-34
|Detroit
|62
|71
|.466
|15
|12½
|4-6
|L-4
|34-34
|28-37
|Kansas City
|59
|72
|.450
|17
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|32-32
|27-40
|Minnesota
|58
|74
|.439
|18½
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|32-35
|26-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|54
|.591
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|41-25
|37-29
|Oakland
|73
|59
|.553
|5
|1
|4-6
|W-3
|37-31
|36-28
|Seattle
|71
|62
|.534
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-29
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|66
|67
|.496
|12½
|8½
|4-6
|W-3
|35-31
|31-36
|Texas
|47
|85
|.356
|31
|27
|5-5
|W-3
|31-36
|16-49
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|61
|.534
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|33-32
|37-29
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|2½
|6-4
|W-5
|39-28
|29-36
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
|5½
|5-5
|W-4
|40-27
|25-40
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|15
|15
|2-8
|L-4
|31-35
|24-41
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|16
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|34-32
|21-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|81
|52
|.609
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-29
|45-23
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|10
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|36-30
|35-32
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|12½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|32-33
|Chicago
|58
|75
|.436
|23
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|33-32
|25-43
|Pittsburgh
|48
|84
|.364
|32½
|22½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-38
|20-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|42-21
|42-27
|Los Angeles
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-23
|39-26
|San Diego
|71
|62
|.534
|13½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-29
|30-33
|Colorado
|60
|72
|.455
|24
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|43-22
|17-50
|Arizona
|44
|90
|.328
|41
|27½
|3-7
|L-5
|27-38
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
