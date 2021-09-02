On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 84 49 .632 _ _ 9-1 L-1 43-24 41-25
New York 77 56 .579 7 _ 6-4 W-1 39-25 38-31
Boston 76 59 .563 9 _ 6-4 W-1 41-26 35-33
Toronto 70 62 .530 13½ 6-4 W-1 36-30 34-32
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½ 33½ 3-7 L-1 19-44 22-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 78 56 .582 _ _ 6-4 W-3 46-24 32-32
Cleveland 66 64 .508 10 7-3 W-3 35-30 31-34
Detroit 63 71 .470 15 12½ 4-6 W-1 35-34 28-37
Kansas City 59 73 .447 18 15½ 5-5 L-3 32-33 27-40
Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½ 17 4-6 L-2 32-36 26-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 55 .586 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-25 37-30
Oakland 73 60 .549 5 2 3-7 L-1 37-31 36-29
Seattle 72 62 .537 6-4 W-2 40-29 32-33
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ 4-6 L-1 35-32 31-36
Texas 47 86 .353 31 28 4-6 L-1 31-37 16-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 62 .530 _ _ 4-6 L-3 33-32 37-30
Philadelphia 68 64 .515 2 6-4 W-5 39-28 29-36
New York 65 67 .492 5 5-5 W-4 40-27 25-40
Washington 55 76 .420 14½ 15 2-8 L-4 31-35 24-41
Miami 55 78 .414 15½ 16 4-6 L-2 34-32 21-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 82 52 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-4 36-29 46-23
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10½ _ 4-6 W-1 37-31 35-32
St. Louis 68 64 .515 13 6-4 L-1 35-30 33-34
Chicago 59 75 .440 23 12½ 5-5 W-2 33-32 26-43
Pittsburgh 48 85 .361 33½ 23 4-6 L-2 28-38 20-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-3 46-23 39-26
San Francisco 84 49 .632 ½ _ 5-5 L-4 42-22 42-27
San Diego 71 63 .530 14 ½ 4-6 L-1 41-29 30-34
Colorado 61 72 .459 23½ 10 4-6 W-1 43-22 18-50
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½ 27 3-7 W-1 28-38 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, Texas 5

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Seattle 1, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah