All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|84
|49
|.632
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|43-24
|41-25
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-25
|38-31
|Boston
|76
|59
|.563
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|41-26
|35-33
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|36-30
|34-32
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
|33½
|3-7
|L-1
|19-44
|22-47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|46-24
|32-32
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|.508
|10
|7½
|7-3
|W-3
|35-30
|31-34
|Detroit
|63
|71
|.470
|15
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-34
|28-37
|Kansas City
|59
|73
|.447
|18
|15½
|5-5
|L-3
|32-33
|27-40
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19½
|17
|4-6
|L-2
|32-36
|26-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-25
|37-30
|Oakland
|73
|60
|.549
|5
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|37-31
|36-29
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-32
|31-36
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
|28
|4-6
|L-1
|31-37
|16-49
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|62
|.530
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|33-32
|37-30
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-5
|39-28
|29-36
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5
|5½
|5-5
|W-4
|40-27
|25-40
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|14½
|15
|2-8
|L-4
|31-35
|24-41
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|15½
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|34-32
|21-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|82
|52
|.612
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|36-29
|46-23
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-31
|35-32
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|13
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|33-34
|Chicago
|59
|75
|.440
|23
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|33-32
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|48
|85
|.361
|33½
|23
|4-6
|L-2
|28-38
|20-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|46-23
|39-26
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|42-22
|42-27
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-29
|30-34
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|43-22
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
|27
|3-7
|W-1
|28-38
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Seattle 1, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8, Oakland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
