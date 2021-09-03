Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 85 50 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-1 44-25 41-25
New York 77 56 .579 7 _ 6-4 W-1 39-25 38-31
Boston 77 59 .566 _ 6-4 W-2 41-26 36-33
Toronto 70 62 .530 13½ 5 6-4 W-1 36-30 34-32
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½ 34 3-7 L-1 19-44 22-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 78 56 .582 _ _ 6-4 W-3 46-24 32-32
Cleveland 67 64 .511 7-3 W-4 35-30 32-34
Detroit 63 72 .467 15½ 13½ 4-6 L-1 35-35 28-37
Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½ 16½ 4-6 L-4 32-34 27-40
Minnesota 58 76 .433 20 18 4-6 L-3 32-36 26-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 55 .586 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-25 37-30
Oakland 74 60 .552 2 4-6 W-1 37-31 37-29
Seattle 72 62 .537 4 6-4 W-2 40-29 32-33
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ 10 4-6 L-1 35-32 31-36
Texas 47 86 .353 31 28½ 4-6 L-1 31-37 16-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 71 62 .534 _ _ 4-6 W-1 33-32 38-30
Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2 2 7-3 W-6 39-28 30-36
New York 66 67 .496 5 5 6-4 W-5 41-27 25-40
Washington 55 77 .417 15½ 15½ 2-8 L-5 31-36 24-41
Miami 55 79 .410 16½ 16½ 4-6 L-3 34-32 21-47

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _ _ 6-4 L-1 36-29 46-24
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10 _ 4-6 W-1 37-31 35-32
St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½ 6-4 L-1 35-30 33-34
Chicago 61 75 .449 21½ 11½ 7-3 W-4 35-32 26-43
Pittsburgh 48 87 .356 34 24 3-7 L-4 28-38 20-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-3 46-23 39-26
San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ _ 5-5 W-1 43-22 42-27
San Diego 71 63 .530 14 ½ 4-6 L-1 41-29 30-34
Colorado 61 73 .455 24 10½ 4-6 L-1 43-23 18-50
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½ 27 3-7 W-1 28-38 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

