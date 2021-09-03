All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|44-25
|41-25
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-25
|38-31
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|41-26
|36-33
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|36-30
|34-32
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
|34
|3-7
|L-1
|19-44
|22-47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|46-24
|32-32
|Cleveland
|67
|64
|.511
|9½
|7½
|7-3
|W-4
|35-30
|32-34
|Detroit
|63
|72
|.467
|15½
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-35
|28-37
|Kansas City
|59
|74
|.444
|18½
|16½
|4-6
|L-4
|32-34
|27-40
|Minnesota
|58
|76
|.433
|20
|18
|4-6
|L-3
|32-36
|26-40
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-25
|37-30
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|37-31
|37-29
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|32-33
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|35-32
|31-36
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
|28½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-37
|16-49
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|71
|62
|.534
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-32
|38-30
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|2
|2
|7-3
|W-6
|39-28
|30-36
|New York
|66
|67
|.496
|5
|5
|6-4
|W-5
|41-27
|25-40
|Washington
|55
|77
|.417
|15½
|15½
|2-8
|L-5
|31-36
|24-41
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|16½
|16½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-32
|21-47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|82
|53
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-29
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-31
|35-32
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|12½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|33-34
|Chicago
|61
|75
|.449
|21½
|11½
|7-3
|W-4
|35-32
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|48
|87
|.356
|34
|24
|3-7
|L-4
|28-38
|20-49
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|46-23
|39-26
|San Francisco
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|43-22
|42-27
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-29
|30-34
|Colorado
|61
|73
|.455
|24
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|43-23
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
|27
|3-7
|W-1
|28-38
|17-52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 6, Colorado 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
