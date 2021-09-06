All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-26
|41-25
|New York
|78
|58
|.574
|7½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|40-27
|38-31
|Boston
|79
|60
|.568
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-27
|36-33
|Toronto
|73
|62
|.541
|12
|4
|7-3
|W-4
|39-30
|34-32
|Baltimore
|43
|92
|.319
|42
|34
|4-6
|W-2
|19-44
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-24
|33-34
|Cleveland
|68
|66
|.507
|9½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-30
|33-36
|Detroit
|65
|73
|.471
|14½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-35
|30-38
|Kansas City
|61
|75
|.449
|17½
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-35
|27-40
|Minnesota
|59
|77
|.434
|19½
|18½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-36
|27-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|79
|57
|.581
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-25
|38-32
|Seattle
|75
|62
|.547
|4½
|3
|6-4
|W-5
|40-29
|35-33
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|37-31
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|68
|69
|.496
|11½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|37-33
|31-36
|Texas
|48
|88
|.353
|31
|29½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-37
|17-51
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-32
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|70
|66
|.515
|2
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|39-28
|31-38
|New York
|69
|68
|.504
|3½
|4
|8-2
|W-1
|41-27
|28-41
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|21-47
|Washington
|56
|80
|.412
|16
|16½
|2-8
|L-1
|32-39
|24-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-30
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|73
|65
|.529
|11
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-33
|35-32
|St. Louis
|69
|66
|.511
|13½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|35-30
|34-36
|Chicago
|63
|75
|.457
|21
|10½
|7-3
|W-6
|37-32
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|48
|89
|.350
|35½
|25
|2-8
|L-6
|28-38
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|87
|50
|.635
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|45-23
|42-27
|Los Angeles
|86
|51
|.628
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-23
|40-28
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|43-30
|30-34
|Colorado
|63
|74
|.460
|24
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|45-24
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|42½
|28½
|2-8
|L-3
|28-41
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 8, Oakland 0
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 11, Boston 5
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments