All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-26
|43-25
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|40-29
|38-31
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|43-29
|36-33
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|2
|9-1
|W-6
|39-30
|36-32
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
|33
|4-6
|W-1
|20-45
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-24
|33-34
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|10½
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|35-32
|33-36
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|15½
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-35
|30-40
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|17½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-35
|28-41
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|18½
|16½
|5-5
|W-3
|32-36
|29-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|57
|.584
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-25
|38-32
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|5½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|35-34
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|37-31
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|68
|70
|.493
|12½
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|37-34
|31-36
|Texas
|49
|88
|.358
|31
|28
|5-5
|W-2
|31-37
|18-51
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-32
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|66
|.518
|1½
|2
|8-2
|W-2
|39-28
|32-38
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|4
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|41-27
|28-42
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|21-47
|Washington
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|33-39
|24-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|84
|55
|.604
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|38-31
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|73
|66
|.525
|11
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|38-33
|35-33
|St. Louis
|69
|67
|.507
|13½
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|35-31
|34-36
|Chicago
|64
|75
|.460
|20
|10
|8-2
|W-7
|38-32
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|50
|89
|.360
|34
|24
|3-7
|W-2
|30-38
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|88
|50
|.638
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|45-23
|43-27
|Los Angeles
|87
|51
|.630
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-23
|41-28
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|43-30
|30-34
|Colorado
|63
|75
|.457
|25
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|45-25
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|43
|28½
|2-8
|L-3
|28-41
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
