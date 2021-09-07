Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-26 43-25
New York 78 60 .565 _ 2-8 L-4 40-29 38-31
Boston 79 62 .560 10 _ 4-6 L-3 43-29 36-33
Toronto 75 62 .547 12 2 9-1 W-6 39-30 36-32
Baltimore 44 93 .321 43 33 4-6 W-1 20-45 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 79 58 .577 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-24 33-34
Cleveland 68 68 .500 10½ 5-5 L-2 35-32 33-36
Detroit 65 75 .464 15½ 13½ 3-7 L-2 35-35 30-40
Kansas City 62 76 .449 17½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 34-35 28-41
Minnesota 61 77 .442 18½ 16½ 5-5 W-3 32-36 29-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 57 .584 _ _ 5-5 W-1 42-25 38-32
Seattle 75 63 .543 6-4 L-1 40-29 35-34
Oakland 74 63 .540 6 3 4-6 L-3 37-31 37-32
Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½ 5-5 L-2 37-34 31-36
Texas 49 88 .358 31 28 5-5 W-2 31-37 18-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 64 .529 _ _ 4-6 W-1 33-32 39-32
Philadelphia 71 66 .518 2 8-2 W-2 39-28 32-38
New York 69 69 .500 4 8-2 L-1 41-27 28-42
Miami 57 80 .416 15½ 16 5-5 L-1 36-33 21-47
Washington 57 80 .416 15½ 16 2-8 W-1 33-39 24-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 84 55 .604 _ _ 6-4 L-1 38-31 46-24
Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11 1 3-7 L-2 38-33 35-33
St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½ 5-5 L-3 35-31 34-36
Chicago 64 75 .460 20 10 8-2 W-7 38-32 26-43
Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34 24 3-7 W-2 30-38 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 88 50 .638 _ _ 5-5 W-2 45-23 43-27
Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1 _ 6-4 W-1 46-23 41-28
San Diego 73 64 .533 14½ _ 5-5 W-2 43-30 30-34
Colorado 63 75 .457 25 10½ 4-6 L-2 45-25 18-50
Arizona 45 93 .326 43 28½ 2-8 L-3 28-41 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

