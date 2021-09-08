All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-26
|43-25
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|40-29
|38-31
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|43-29
|36-33
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|2
|9-1
|W-6
|39-30
|36-32
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
|33
|4-6
|W-1
|20-45
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-24
|34-34
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|11
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|35-32
|33-36
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|16
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-35
|30-40
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|18
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-35
|28-41
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|19
|16½
|5-5
|W-3
|32-36
|29-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|57
|.587
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|43-25
|38-32
|Seattle
|75
|64
|.540
|6½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|40-29
|35-35
|Oakland
|74
|64
|.536
|7
|3½
|4-6
|L-4
|37-32
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|69
|70
|.496
|12½
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|37-34
|32-36
|Texas
|50
|88
|.362
|31
|27½
|6-4
|W-3
|31-37
|19-51
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|73
|64
|.533
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|34-32
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|67
|.514
|2½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|39-28
|32-39
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|4
|3½
|8-2
|W-1
|41-27
|29-42
|Miami
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|36-34
|21-47
|Washington
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
|16
|2-8
|L-1
|33-39
|24-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|85
|55
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|39-31
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|74
|66
|.529
|11
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|38-33
|36-33
|St. Louis
|69
|68
|.504
|14½
|3½
|4-6
|L-4
|35-32
|34-36
|Chicago
|64
|76
|.457
|21
|10
|8-2
|L-1
|38-33
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|50
|89
|.360
|34½
|23½
|3-7
|W-2
|30-38
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|45-23
|44-27
|Los Angeles
|88
|51
|.633
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-23
|42-28
|San Diego
|73
|65
|.529
|15½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-31
|30-34
|Colorado
|63
|76
|.453
|26
|10½
|4-6
|L-3
|45-26
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|94
|.324
|44
|28½
|1-9
|L-4
|28-42
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Texas 3, Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 12, Colorado 3
Texas 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Kim 6-7), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments