Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-26 43-25
New York 78 60 .565 _ 2-8 L-4 40-29 38-31
Boston 79 62 .560 10 _ 4-6 L-3 43-29 36-33
Toronto 75 62 .547 12 2 9-1 W-6 39-30 36-32
Baltimore 44 93 .321 43 33 4-6 W-1 20-45 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 80 58 .580 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-24 34-34
Cleveland 68 68 .500 11 5-5 L-2 35-32 33-36
Detroit 65 75 .464 16 13½ 3-7 L-2 35-35 30-40
Kansas City 62 76 .449 18 15½ 4-6 L-1 34-35 28-41
Minnesota 61 77 .442 19 16½ 5-5 W-3 32-36 29-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 57 .587 _ _ 5-5 W-2 43-25 38-32
Seattle 75 64 .540 3 6-4 L-2 40-29 35-35
Oakland 74 64 .536 7 4-6 L-4 37-32 37-32
Los Angeles 69 70 .496 12½ 9 6-4 W-1 37-34 32-36
Texas 50 88 .362 31 27½ 6-4 W-3 31-37 19-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 73 64 .533 _ _ 4-6 W-2 34-32 39-32
Philadelphia 71 67 .514 2 7-3 L-1 39-28 32-39
New York 70 69 .504 4 8-2 W-1 41-27 29-42
Miami 57 81 .413 16½ 16 4-6 L-2 36-34 21-47
Washington 57 81 .413 16½ 16 2-8 L-1 33-39 24-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 85 55 .607 _ _ 7-3 W-1 39-31 46-24
Cincinnati 74 66 .529 11 _ 3-7 W-1 38-33 36-33
St. Louis 69 68 .504 14½ 4-6 L-4 35-32 34-36
Chicago 64 76 .457 21 10 8-2 L-1 38-33 26-43
Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34½ 23½ 3-7 W-2 30-38 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 89 50 .640 _ _ 5-5 W-3 45-23 44-27
Los Angeles 88 51 .633 1 _ 7-3 W-2 46-23 42-28
San Diego 73 65 .529 15½ _ 5-5 L-1 43-31 30-34
Colorado 63 76 .453 26 10½ 4-6 L-3 45-26 18-50
Arizona 45 94 .324 44 28½ 1-9 L-4 28-42 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Texas 3, Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 12, Colorado 3

Texas 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Kim 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

