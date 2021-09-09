All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-26
|43-26
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-29
|36-33
|New York
|78
|61
|.561
|9½
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|40-30
|38-31
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|1½
|9-1
|W-7
|39-30
|37-32
|Baltimore
|45
|93
|.326
|42
|32½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-45
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|80
|59
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-24
|34-35
|Cleveland
|68
|69
|.496
|11
|9
|5-5
|L-3
|35-33
|33-36
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|15
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|35-35
|31-40
|Kansas City
|62
|77
|.446
|18
|16
|3-7
|L-2
|34-35
|28-42
|Minnesota
|62
|77
|.446
|18
|16
|5-5
|W-4
|32-36
|30-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|43-26
|38-32
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|40-29
|36-35
|Oakland
|75
|64
|.540
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|38-32
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|37-34
|32-37
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
|27
|7-3
|W-4
|31-37
|20-51
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|34-33
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|68
|.511
|2½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|39-28
|32-40
|New York
|70
|70
|.500
|4
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|41-27
|29-43
|Miami
|58
|81
|.417
|15½
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|37-34
|21-47
|Washington
|58
|81
|.417
|15½
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|33-39
|25-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|40-31
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|12
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|38-33
|36-34
|St. Louis
|70
|68
|.507
|14½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-32
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|76
|.461
|21
|10
|8-2
|W-1
|39-33
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|50
|90
|.357
|35½
|24½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-39
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|45-23
|45-27
|Los Angeles
|88
|52
|.629
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-23
|42-29
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|15½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-31
|30-34
|Colorado
|63
|77
|.450
|27
|11½
|3-7
|L-4
|45-27
|18-50
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45
|29½
|1-9
|L-5
|28-43
|17-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Washington 4, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
