Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-26 43-26
Boston 80 62 .563 9 _ 5-5 W-1 44-29 36-33
New York 78 61 .561 _ 2-8 L-5 40-30 38-31
Toronto 76 62 .551 11 9-1 W-7 39-30 37-32
Baltimore 45 93 .326 42 32½ 5-5 W-2 21-45 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 80 59 .576 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-24 34-35
Cleveland 68 69 .496 11 9 5-5 L-3 35-33 33-36
Detroit 66 75 .468 15 13 4-6 W-1 35-35 31-40
Kansas City 62 77 .446 18 16 3-7 L-2 34-35 28-42
Minnesota 62 77 .446 18 16 5-5 W-4 32-36 30-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 58 .583 _ _ 4-6 L-1 43-26 38-32
Seattle 76 64 .543 7-3 W-1 40-29 36-35
Oakland 75 64 .540 6 3 5-5 W-1 38-32 37-32
Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ 6-4 L-1 37-34 32-37
Texas 51 88 .367 30 27 7-3 W-4 31-37 20-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 73 65 .529 _ _ 4-6 L-1 34-33 39-32
Philadelphia 71 68 .511 3 6-4 L-2 39-28 32-40
New York 70 70 .500 4 7-3 L-1 41-27 29-43
Miami 58 81 .417 15½ 16 5-5 W-1 37-34 21-47
Washington 58 81 .417 15½ 16 3-7 W-1 33-39 25-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ _ 7-3 W-2 40-31 46-24
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 1 3-7 L-1 38-33 36-34
St. Louis 70 68 .507 14½ 4-6 W-1 36-32 34-36
Chicago 65 76 .461 21 10 8-2 W-1 39-33 26-43
Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½ 24½ 3-7 L-1 30-39 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-4 45-23 45-27
Los Angeles 88 52 .629 2 _ 6-4 L-1 46-23 42-29
San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ _ 6-4 W-1 44-31 30-34
Colorado 63 77 .450 27 11½ 3-7 L-4 45-27 18-50
Arizona 45 95 .321 45 29½ 1-9 L-5 28-43 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

