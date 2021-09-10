On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-26 43-26
Boston 80 62 .563 9 _ 5-5 W-1 44-29 36-33
New York 78 62 .557 10 _ 2-8 L-6 40-31 38-31
Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ ½ 9-1 W-8 39-30 38-32
Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½ 32½ 5-5 L-1 21-46 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 80 60 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-2 46-24 34-36
Cleveland 69 69 .500 10 8 5-5 W-1 36-33 33-36
Detroit 66 75 .468 14½ 12½ 4-6 W-1 35-35 31-40
Kansas City 63 77 .450 17 15 4-6 W-1 34-35 29-42
Minnesota 62 78 .443 18 16 5-5 L-1 32-36 30-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 58 .583 _ _ 4-6 L-1 43-26 38-32
Oakland 76 64 .543 2 5-5 W-2 39-32 37-32
Seattle 76 64 .543 2 7-3 W-1 40-29 36-35
Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ 9 6-4 L-1 37-34 32-37
Texas 51 88 .367 30 26½ 7-3 W-4 31-37 20-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 74 65 .532 _ _ 4-6 W-1 35-33 39-32
Philadelphia 71 69 .507 5-5 L-3 39-29 32-40
New York 70 71 .496 5 5 6-4 L-2 41-27 29-44
Miami 59 81 .421 15½ 15½ 5-5 W-2 38-34 21-47
Washington 58 82 .414 16½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 33-39 25-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ _ 7-3 W-2 40-31 46-24
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 1 3-7 L-1 38-33 36-34
St. Louis 71 68 .511 14 3 5-5 W-2 37-32 34-36
Chicago 65 77 .458 21½ 10½ 8-2 L-1 39-34 26-43
Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½ 24½ 3-7 L-1 30-39 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 91 50 .645 _ _ 7-3 W-5 45-23 46-27
Los Angeles 88 53 .624 3 _ 6-4 L-2 46-23 42-30
San Diego 74 65 .532 16 _ 6-4 W-1 44-31 30-34
Colorado 64 77 .454 27 11 4-6 W-1 45-27 19-50
Arizona 45 95 .321 45½ 29½ 1-9 L-5 28-43 17-52

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

