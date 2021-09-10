All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-26
|43-26
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-29
|36-33
|New York
|78
|62
|.557
|10
|_
|2-8
|L-6
|40-31
|38-31
|Toronto
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|½
|9-1
|W-8
|39-30
|38-32
|Baltimore
|45
|94
|.324
|42½
|32½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-46
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|46-24
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|10
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|36-33
|33-36
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|14½
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-35
|31-40
|Kansas City
|63
|77
|.450
|17
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|34-35
|29-42
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|32-36
|30-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|43-26
|38-32
|Oakland
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|39-32
|37-32
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|40-29
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|37-34
|32-37
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
|26½
|7-3
|W-4
|31-37
|20-51
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|74
|65
|.532
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|35-33
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|69
|.507
|3½
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|39-29
|32-40
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|5
|5
|6-4
|L-2
|41-27
|29-44
|Miami
|59
|81
|.421
|15½
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|38-34
|21-47
|Washington
|58
|82
|.414
|16½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|33-39
|25-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|40-31
|46-24
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|12
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|38-33
|36-34
|St. Louis
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|37-32
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|77
|.458
|21½
|10½
|8-2
|L-1
|39-34
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|50
|90
|.357
|35½
|24½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-39
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|45-23
|46-27
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|46-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|16
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-31
|30-34
|Colorado
|64
|77
|.454
|27
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|45-27
|19-50
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45½
|29½
|1-9
|L-5
|28-43
|17-52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
