Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 89 53 .627 _ _ 5-5 W-1 45-26 44-27
Boston 80 63 .559 _ 5-5 L-1 44-29 36-34
New York 78 63 .553 10½ _ 2-8 L-7 40-31 38-32
Toronto 78 63 .553 10½ _ 9-1 W-1 39-30 39-33
Baltimore 46 95 .326 42½ 32 5-5 L-1 22-47 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 81 60 .574 _ _ 6-4 W-1 47-24 34-36
Cleveland 69 71 .493 11½ 3-7 L-2 36-35 33-36
Detroit 67 76 .469 15 12 5-5 L-1 36-36 31-40
Kansas City 64 77 .454 17 14 5-5 W-2 34-35 30-42
Minnesota 62 79 .440 19 16 4-6 L-2 32-37 30-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 82 58 .586 _ _ 4-5 W-1 44-26 38-32
Seattle 77 64 .546 1 7-3 W-2 41-29 36-35
Oakland 77 65 .542 6 4-6 L-1 40-33 37-32
Los Angeles 69 72 .489 13½ 9 4-5 L-2 37-34 32-38
Texas 52 89 .369 30½ 26 6-4 W-1 31-37 21-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 75 65 .536 _ _ 5-5 W-2 36-33 39-32
Philadelphia 71 70 .504 4-6 L-4 39-30 32-40
New York 71 71 .500 5 4 6-4 W-1 42-27 29-44
Miami 59 82 .418 16½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 38-34 21-48
Washington 58 83 .411 17½ 16½ 3-7 L-2 33-39 25-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 88 55 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-4 40-31 48-24
Cincinnati 75 67 .528 12½ _ 4-6 W-1 38-33 37-34
St. Louis 71 69 .507 15½ 3 4-6 L-1 37-33 34-36
Chicago 65 78 .455 23 10½ 7-3 L-2 39-35 26-43
Pittsburgh 51 90 .362 36 23½ 3-7 W-1 31-39 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 92 50 .648 _ _ 8-2 W-6 45-23 47-27
Los Angeles 89 53 .627 3 _ 6-4 W-1 47-23 42-30
San Diego 74 66 .529 17 _ 5-5 L-1 44-31 30-35
Colorado 65 77 .458 27 10 5-5 W-2 45-27 20-50
Arizona 45 96 .319 46½ 29½ 1-9 L-6 28-43 17-53

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday’s Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

