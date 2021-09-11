All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-26
|44-27
|Boston
|80
|63
|.559
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-29
|36-34
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10½
|_
|2-8
|L-7
|40-31
|38-32
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|10½
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|39-30
|39-33
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|.326
|42½
|32
|5-5
|L-1
|22-47
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-24
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|71
|.493
|11½
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|36-35
|33-36
|Detroit
|67
|76
|.469
|15
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|36-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|34-35
|30-42
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|32-37
|30-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|_
|4-5
|W-1
|44-26
|38-32
|Seattle
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|41-29
|36-35
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|6
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-33
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|13½
|9
|4-5
|L-2
|37-34
|32-38
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30½
|26
|6-4
|W-1
|31-37
|21-52
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|65
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|36-33
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-4
|39-30
|32-40
|New York
|71
|71
|.500
|5
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|42-27
|29-44
|Miami
|59
|82
|.418
|16½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-34
|21-48
|Washington
|58
|83
|.411
|17½
|16½
|3-7
|L-2
|33-39
|25-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|40-31
|48-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|38-33
|37-34
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|37-33
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|78
|.455
|23
|10½
|7-3
|L-2
|39-35
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|36
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-39
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|45-23
|47-27
|Los Angeles
|89
|53
|.627
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|66
|.529
|17
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-31
|30-35
|Colorado
|65
|77
|.458
|27
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|45-27
|20-50
|Arizona
|45
|96
|.319
|46½
|29½
|1-9
|L-6
|28-43
|17-53
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 10, Texas 5
Saturday’s Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
