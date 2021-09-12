All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-26
|44-27
|Boston
|81
|63
|.563
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-29
|37-34
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|10
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|40-31
|39-32
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|10
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|39-30
|40-33
|Baltimore
|46
|96
|.324
|43
|33
|5-5
|L-2
|22-48
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|81
|61
|.570
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-25
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|71
|.493
|11
|9
|3-7
|L-2
|36-35
|33-36
|Detroit
|67
|76
|.469
|14½
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|64
|78
|.451
|17
|15
|5-5
|L-1
|34-35
|30-43
|Minnesota
|63
|79
|.444
|18
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|33-37
|30-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|59
|.582
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|44-27
|38-32
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|5½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|40-33
|37-32
|Seattle
|77
|65
|.542
|5½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|41-30
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|70
|72
|.493
|12½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|37-34
|33-38
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30
|26½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-37
|21-52
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|66
|.532
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|36-34
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|72
|70
|.507
|3½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|40-30
|32-40
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|42-28
|29-44
|Miami
|60
|82
|.423
|15½
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|38-34
|22-48
|Washington
|58
|84
|.408
|17½
|16½
|3-7
|L-3
|33-39
|25-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|40-31
|48-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|68
|.524
|13
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|38-33
|37-35
|St. Louis
|72
|69
|.511
|15
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|38-33
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|78
|.455
|23
|10
|7-3
|L-2
|39-35
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|52
|90
|.366
|35½
|22½
|4-6
|W-2
|32-39
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|45-23
|47-27
|Los Angeles
|90
|53
|.629
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|48-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|67
|.525
|17½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|44-31
|30-36
|Colorado
|65
|78
|.455
|27½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|45-27
|20-51
|Arizona
|46
|96
|.324
|46
|28½
|2-8
|W-1
|28-43
|18-53
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7
Miami 6, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
