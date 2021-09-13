All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|45-26
|44-28
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-29
|37-35
|Toronto
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|39-30
|41-33
|New York
|79
|64
|.552
|10
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|40-31
|39-33
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|43
|34
|5-5
|L-3
|22-49
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-25
|34-36
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|10
|2-8
|L-3
|36-36
|33-36
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|15
|6-4
|W-1
|34-35
|31-43
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|.441
|19
|17
|5-5
|L-1
|33-38
|30-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-27
|38-32
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|40-34
|37-32
|Seattle
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|41-31
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|13½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|37-34
|33-39
|Texas
|53
|89
|.373
|30
|26½
|6-4
|W-2
|31-37
|22-52
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-34
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-31
|32-40
|New York
|72
|72
|.500
|5
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|43-28
|29-44
|Miami
|60
|83
|.420
|16½
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|38-34
|22-49
|Washington
|59
|84
|.413
|17½
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-39
|26-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|40-31
|49-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|38-33
|37-36
|St. Louis
|73
|69
|.514
|15
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|39-33
|34-36
|Chicago
|65
|79
|.451
|24
|10
|6-4
|L-3
|39-36
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|52
|91
|.364
|36½
|22½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-40
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|45-23
|48-27
|Los Angeles
|91
|53
|.632
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|49-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|68
|.521
|18½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|44-31
|30-37
|Colorado
|66
|78
|.458
|27½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|45-27
|21-51
|Arizona
|47
|96
|.329
|46
|27½
|3-7
|W-2
|28-43
|19-53
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 3
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
