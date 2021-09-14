On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 _ _ 5-5 L-2 45-26 44-29
Toronto 81 63 .563 8 _ 9-1 W-4 40-29 41-34
New York 80 64 .556 9 _ 2-8 W-1 41-31 39-33
Boston 81 65 .555 9 _ 4-6 L-2 44-29 37-36
Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½ 33½ 5-5 L-3 22-49 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 82 61 .573 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-25 34-36
Cleveland 70 72 .493 11½ 9 3-7 W-1 36-36 34-36
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½ 12 5-5 W-1 37-36 31-40
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17 14½ 6-4 W-1 34-35 31-43
Minnesota 63 82 .434 20 17½ 5-5 L-3 33-39 30-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 59 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-27 39-32
Seattle 78 66 .542 2 6-4 W-1 42-31 36-35
Oakland 77 66 .538 7 4-6 L-2 40-34 37-32
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14 4-6 L-1 38-34 32-39
Texas 53 90 .371 31 26½ 6-4 L-1 31-38 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 66 .535 _ _ 6-4 W-1 37-34 39-32
Philadelphia 72 71 .503 3-7 L-1 40-31 32-40
New York 72 73 .497 4-6 L-1 43-29 29-44
Miami 61 83 .424 16 14 6-4 W-1 38-34 23-49
Washington 59 85 .410 18 16 4-6 L-1 33-40 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-5 40-31 49-24
Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14 _ 4-6 L-2 38-33 37-36
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½ ½ 5-5 W-3 39-33 35-36
Chicago 65 79 .451 24 10 6-4 L-3 39-36 26-43
Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½ 22½ 4-6 L-1 32-40 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 _ _ 9-1 W-8 46-23 48-27
Los Angeles 92 53 .634 _ 7-3 W-4 50-23 42-30
San Diego 74 69 .517 19½ ½ 3-7 L-4 44-31 30-38
Colorado 66 78 .458 28 9 5-5 W-1 45-27 21-51
Arizona 47 97 .326 47 28 3-7 L-1 28-43 19-54

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

