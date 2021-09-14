All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|45-26
|44-29
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|8
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|40-29
|41-34
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|9
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|41-31
|39-33
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|9
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|44-29
|37-36
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|42½
|33½
|5-5
|L-3
|22-49
|24-48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-25
|34-36
|Cleveland
|70
|72
|.493
|11½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|36-36
|34-36
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|37-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|14½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-35
|31-43
|Minnesota
|63
|82
|.434
|20
|17½
|5-5
|L-3
|33-39
|30-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-27
|39-32
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|6½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|42-31
|36-35
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|7
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-34
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|14
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-34
|32-39
|Texas
|53
|90
|.371
|31
|26½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-38
|22-52
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-34
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-31
|32-40
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|43-29
|29-44
|Miami
|61
|83
|.424
|16
|14
|6-4
|W-1
|38-34
|23-49
|Washington
|59
|85
|.410
|18
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|33-40
|26-45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|40-31
|49-24
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|38-33
|37-36
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|14½
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|39-33
|35-36
|Chicago
|65
|79
|.451
|24
|10
|6-4
|L-3
|39-36
|26-43
|Pittsburgh
|52
|91
|.364
|36½
|22½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-40
|20-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|46-23
|48-27
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|50-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|½
|3-7
|L-4
|44-31
|30-38
|Colorado
|66
|78
|.458
|28
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|45-27
|21-51
|Arizona
|47
|97
|.326
|47
|28
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|19-54
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
