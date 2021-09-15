Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _ _ 4-6 L-1 45-26 45-30
Toronto 82 64 .562 8 _ 8-2 W-1 41-30 41-34
Boston 83 65 .561 8 _ 4-6 W-2 44-29 39-36
New York 81 64 .559 ½ 3-7 W-2 41-31 40-33
Baltimore 46 98 .319 43 35 4-6 L-4 22-50 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 83 61 .576 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-25 34-36
Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 34-37
Detroit 70 76 .479 14 12 6-4 W-3 39-36 31-40
Kansas City 66 78 .458 17 15 6-4 W-2 35-35 31-43
Minnesota 64 82 .438 20 18 5-5 W-1 34-39 30-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 60 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 45-27 39-33
Oakland 77 67 .535 7 4 3-7 L-3 40-34 37-33
Seattle 78 68 .534 7 4 4-6 L-2 42-33 36-35
Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14 11 4-6 L-2 38-34 32-40
Texas 54 90 .375 30 27 7-3 W-1 32-38 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 67 .531 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-35 39-32
Philadelphia 72 72 .500 3 3-7 L-2 40-32 32-40
New York 72 74 .493 4 4-6 L-2 43-30 29-44
Miami 62 84 .425 15½ 14 5-5 W-1 38-34 24-50
Washington 60 86 .411 17½ 16 4-6 L-1 34-41 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-31 49-26
St. Louis 75 69 .521 13 _ 6-4 W-4 39-33 36-36
Cincinnati 75 71 .514 14 1 3-7 L-4 38-33 37-38
Chicago 66 79 .455 22½ 6-4 W-1 39-36 27-43
Pittsburgh 54 91 .372 34½ 21½ 6-4 W-2 34-40 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _ _ 9-1 W-9 47-23 48-27
z-Los Angeles 93 53 .637 _ 7-3 W-5 51-23 42-30
San Diego 74 70 .514 20½ 1 3-7 L-5 44-31 30-39
Colorado 67 78 .462 28 5-5 W-2 45-27 22-51
Arizona 47 98 .324 48 28½ 2-8 L-2 28-43 19-55

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

