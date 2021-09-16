On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _ _ 4-6 L-1 45-26 45-30
New York 82 64 .562 8 _ 4-6 W-3 41-31 41-33
Toronto 82 64 .562 8 _ 8-2 W-1 41-30 41-34
Boston 83 65 .561 8 _ 4-6 W-2 44-29 39-36
Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½ 35½ 3-7 L-5 22-51 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 83 62 .572 _ _ 5-5 L-1 49-26 34-36
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11½ 10 3-7 W-1 36-36 35-37
Detroit 70 76 .479 13½ 12 6-4 W-3 39-36 31-40
Kansas City 66 79 .455 17 15½ 6-4 L-1 35-36 31-43
Minnesota 64 83 .435 20 18½ 4-6 L-1 34-40 30-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 85 60 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-1 45-27 40-33
Oakland 78 67 .538 7 4-6 W-1 40-34 38-33
Seattle 78 68 .534 4 4-6 L-2 42-33 36-35
Los Angeles 71 74 .490 14 10½ 4-6 W-1 38-34 33-40
Texas 54 91 .372 31 27½ 7-3 L-1 32-39 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-2 37-36 39-32
Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3 4-6 W-1 41-32 32-40
New York 72 75 .490 5 3-7 L-3 43-31 29-44
Miami 62 84 .425 15 14½ 5-5 W-1 38-34 24-50
Washington 60 86 .411 17 16½ 4-6 L-1 34-41 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-31 49-26
St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ _ 7-3 W-5 39-33 37-36
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½ 1 3-7 W-1 38-33 38-38
Chicago 66 80 .452 23 10½ 5-5 L-1 39-36 27-44
Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35 22½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 95 51 .651 _ _ 9-1 L-1 47-24 48-27
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _ 8-2 W-6 52-23 42-30
San Diego 75 70 .517 19½ 1 4-6 W-1 44-31 31-39
Colorado 68 78 .466 27 5-5 W-3 45-27 23-51
Arizona 47 99 .322 48 29½ 2-8 L-3 28-43 19-56

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations