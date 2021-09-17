On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _ _ 5-5 W-1 46-26 45-30
Toronto 82 64 .562 _ 8-2 W-1 41-30 41-34
Boston 83 65 .561 _ 4-6 W-2 44-29 39-36
New York 82 65 .558 9 ½ 4-6 L-1 41-31 41-34
Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½ 35 4-6 W-1 23-51 24-48

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 83 63 .568 _ _ 4-6 L-2 49-27 34-36
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11 10 3-7 W-1 36-36 35-37
Detroit 70 77 .476 13½ 12½ 6-4 L-1 39-36 31-41
Kansas City 66 80 .452 17 16 5-5 L-2 35-37 31-43
Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½ 18½ 4-6 L-1 34-40 30-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 86 60 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-27 41-33
Oakland 79 67 .541 7 3 5-5 W-2 40-34 39-33
Seattle 78 68 .534 8 4 4-6 L-2 42-33 36-35
Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14 10 4-6 W-2 38-34 34-40
Texas 54 92 .370 32 28 6-4 L-2 32-40 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-2 37-36 39-32
Philadelphia 74 72 .507 3 4-6 W-2 42-32 32-40
New York 72 75 .490 5 3-7 L-3 43-31 29-44
Miami 62 84 .425 15 14½ 5-5 W-1 38-34 24-50
Washington 60 86 .411 17 16½ 4-6 L-1 34-41 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-31 49-26
St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ _ 7-3 W-5 39-33 37-36
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½ 1 3-7 W-1 38-33 38-38
Chicago 66 81 .449 23½ 11 4-6 L-2 39-36 27-45
Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35 22½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 20-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 95 52 .646 _ _ 8-2 L-2 47-25 48-27
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1 _ 8-2 W-6 52-23 42-30
San Diego 76 70 .521 18½ ½ 4-6 W-2 44-31 32-39
Colorado 68 78 .466 26½ 5-5 W-3 45-27 23-51
Arizona 47 99 .322 47½ 29½ 2-8 L-3 28-43 19-56

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

