Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-1 47-27 45-30
Boston 85 65 .567 _ 6-4 W-4 46-29 39-36
Toronto 83 65 .561 _ 7-3 W-1 42-31 41-34
New York 83 66 .557 9 ½ 5-5 L-1 42-32 41-34
Baltimore 47 101 .318 44½ 36 2-8 L-2 23-51 24-50

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 84 64 .568 _ _ 4-6 L-1 49-27 35-37
Cleveland 72 74 .493 11 10 4-6 W-1 36-36 36-38
Detroit 71 78 .477 13½ 12½ 6-4 W-1 39-36 32-42
Kansas City 67 81 .453 17 16 5-5 W-1 36-38 31-43
Minnesota 65 84 .436 19½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 34-40 31-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 87 61 .588 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-28 41-33
Oakland 81 67 .547 6 2 7-3 W-4 40-34 41-33
Seattle 79 69 .534 8 4 4-6 L-1 42-33 37-36
Los Angeles 72 76 .486 15 11 4-6 L-2 38-36 34-40
Texas 55 93 .372 32 28 5-5 W-1 33-41 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 70 .521 _ _ 4-6 L-4 37-36 39-34
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 1 5-5 W-4 42-32 34-40
New York 72 77 .483 7 2-8 L-5 43-33 29-44
Miami 62 86 .419 15 16½ 5-5 L-2 38-36 24-50
Washington 60 88 .405 17 18½ 3-7 L-3 34-43 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 57 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-31 49-26
St. Louis 78 69 .531 12½ _ 9-1 W-7 41-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 72 .517 14½ 2 4-6 L-1 39-34 38-38
Chicago 66 83 .443 25½ 13 2-8 L-4 39-36 27-47
Pittsburgh 56 92 .378 35 22½ 7-3 W-2 34-41 22-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 97 52 .651 _ _ 8-2 W-2 49-25 48-27
z-Los Angeles 95 54 .638 2 _ 7-3 W-1 52-23 43-31
San Diego 76 72 .514 20½ 3-7 L-2 44-31 32-41
Colorado 70 78 .473 26½ 7-3 W-5 45-27 25-51
Arizona 48 100 .324 48½ 30½ 3-7 W-1 28-43 20-57

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Farrell 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 8-10) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders