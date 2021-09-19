Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _ _ 4-6 L-2 47-28 45-30
Boston 86 65 .570 _ 7-3 W-5 47-29 39-36
Toronto 84 65 .564 _ 7-3 W-2 43-31 41-34
New York 83 67 .553 9 5-5 L-2 42-33 41-34
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½ 37 2-8 L-3 23-51 24-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 85 64 .570 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-27 36-37
Cleveland 73 74 .497 11 10 5-5 W-2 36-36 37-38
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½ 12½ 7-3 W-2 39-36 33-42
Kansas City 67 82 .450 18 17 5-5 L-1 36-39 31-43
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½ 19½ 3-7 L-2 34-40 31-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 61 .591 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-28 41-33
Oakland 82 67 .550 6 2 7-3 W-5 40-34 42-33
Seattle 80 69 .537 8 4 5-5 W-1 42-33 38-36
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16 12 3-7 L-3 38-37 34-40
Texas 55 94 .369 33 29 4-6 L-1 33-42 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 77 70 .524 _ _ 4-6 W-1 37-36 40-34
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 3 5-5 W-4 42-32 34-40
New York 72 77 .483 6 2-8 L-5 43-33 29-44
Miami 63 86 .423 15 16½ 5-5 W-1 39-36 24-50
Washington 61 88 .409 17 18½ 3-7 W-1 35-43 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-32 49-26
St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½ _ 9-1 W-8 42-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½ 3 3-7 L-2 39-35 38-38
Chicago 67 83 .447 24½ 13 3-7 W-1 39-36 28-47
Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35 23½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 22-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-26 48-27
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1 _ 8-2 W-2 52-23 44-31
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½ 2-8 L-3 44-31 32-42
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½ 7-3 L-1 45-27 25-52
Arizona 48 101 .322 48½ 31½ 3-7 L-1 28-43 20-58

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

