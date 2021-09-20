Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _ _ 4-6 L-2 47-28 45-30
Boston 86 65 .570 _ 7-3 W-5 47-29 39-36
Toronto 84 65 .564 _ 7-3 W-2 43-31 41-34
New York 83 67 .553 9 5-5 L-2 42-33 41-34
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½ 37 2-8 L-3 23-51 24-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 85 64 .570 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-27 36-37
Cleveland 73 75 .493 11½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 36-37 37-38
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½ 12½ 7-3 W-2 39-36 33-42
Kansas City 68 82 .453 17½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 36-39 32-43
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½ 19½ 3-7 L-2 34-40 31-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 61 .591 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-28 41-33
Oakland 82 67 .550 6 2 7-3 W-5 40-34 42-33
Seattle 80 69 .537 8 4 5-5 W-1 42-33 38-36
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16 12 3-7 L-3 38-37 34-40
Texas 55 94 .369 33 29 4-6 L-1 33-42 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 77 70 .524 _ _ 4-6 W-1 37-36 40-34
Philadelphia 76 73 .510 2 5-5 L-1 42-32 34-41
New York 73 77 .487 7 3-7 W-1 44-33 29-44
Miami 63 86 .423 15 16½ 5-5 W-1 39-36 24-50
Washington 61 88 .409 17 18½ 3-7 W-1 35-43 26-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-32 49-26
St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½ _ 9-1 W-8 42-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½ 3 3-7 L-2 39-35 38-38
Chicago 67 83 .447 24½ 13 3-7 W-1 39-36 28-47
Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35 23½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 22-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-26 48-27
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1 _ 8-2 W-2 52-23 44-31
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½ 2-8 L-3 44-31 32-42
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½ 7-3 L-1 45-27 25-52
Arizona 48 101 .322 48½ 31½ 3-7 L-1 28-43 20-58

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News

