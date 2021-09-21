All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-28
|45-30
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|47-29
|39-36
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|8½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|43-31
|41-35
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|9
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-33
|41-34
|Baltimore
|48
|102
|.320
|44½
|36
|2-8
|W-1
|23-51
|25-51
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|85
|65
|.567
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|49-27
|36-38
|Cleveland
|73
|76
|.490
|11½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|36-38
|37-38
|Detroit
|73
|78
|.483
|12½
|11½
|7-3
|W-3
|40-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|69
|82
|.457
|16½
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|36-39
|33-43
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20
|19
|3-7
|L-2
|34-40
|31-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|47-28
|42-33
|Oakland
|82
|68
|.547
|7
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|40-35
|42-33
|Seattle
|81
|69
|.540
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|42-33
|39-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|78
|.480
|17
|12
|3-7
|L-4
|38-38
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|95
|.367
|34
|29
|4-6
|L-2
|33-42
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|37-36
|41-34
|Philadelphia
|76
|74
|.507
|3
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|42-33
|34-41
|New York
|73
|77
|.487
|6
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|44-33
|29-44
|Miami
|64
|86
|.427
|15
|16½
|5-5
|W-2
|40-36
|24-50
|Washington
|61
|89
|.407
|18
|19½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-43
|26-46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|59
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|42-33
|49-26
|St. Louis
|80
|69
|.537
|10½
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|42-33
|38-36
|Cincinnati
|78
|73
|.517
|13½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|40-35
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24
|13½
|3-7
|W-1
|39-36
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|56
|94
|.373
|35
|24½
|6-4
|L-2
|34-41
|22-53
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|49-26
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|52-23
|44-31
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|4
|2-8
|L-3
|44-31
|32-42
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|10
|7-3
|L-1
|45-27
|25-52
|Arizona
|48
|102
|.320
|49
|32½
|3-7
|L-2
|28-44
|20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 11, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
