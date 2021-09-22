Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-29 45-30
Boston 87 65 .572 _ 7-3 W-6 48-29 39-36
New York 86 67 .562 8 _ 7-3 W-3 45-33 41-34
Toronto 85 67 .559 ½ 6-4 L-1 43-31 42-36
Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½ 37½ 2-8 L-2 23-51 25-53

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 85 66 .563 _ _ 4-6 L-2 49-27 36-39
Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-38 37-38
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ 11½ 7-3 W-4 41-36 33-42
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 33-44
Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½ 18½ 4-6 W-2 34-40 33-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 90 61 .596 _ _ 8-2 W-3 47-28 43-33
Oakland 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 L-2 40-36 42-33
Seattle 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 W-3 42-33 40-36
Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18 13 3-7 L-5 38-39 34-40
Texas 55 97 .362 35½ 30½ 2-8 L-4 33-42 22-55

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 79 70 .530 _ _ 5-5 W-3 37-36 42-34
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6-4 W-2 44-33 34-41
New York 73 78 .483 7 9 3-7 L-1 44-33 29-45
Miami 64 88 .421 16½ 18½ 4-6 L-2 40-38 24-50
Washington 63 89 .414 17½ 19½ 5-5 W-2 35-43 28-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 _ _ 4-6 L-4 42-35 49-26
St. Louis 82 69 .543 _ 10-0 W-11 42-33 40-36
Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13 3-7 L-1 40-36 38-38
Chicago 67 85 .441 24 15½ 2-8 L-2 39-38 28-47
Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½ 25 6-4 W-1 34-41 23-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-1 49-26 49-27
z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1 _ 9-1 W-3 52-23 45-31
San Diego 76 74 .507 21½ 2-8 L-4 44-32 32-42
Colorado 70 80 .467 27½ 11½ 7-3 L-2 45-28 25-52
Arizona 48 103 .318 50 34 3-7 L-3 28-45 20-58

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

