On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-29 45-30
Boston 88 65 .575 6 _ 8-2 W-7 49-29 39-36
New York 86 67 .562 8 _ 7-3 W-3 45-33 41-34
Toronto 85 68 .556 9 1 5-5 L-2 43-31 42-37
Baltimore 49 104 .320 45 37 3-7 W-1 24-51 25-53

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _ _ 4-6 L-1 49-27 37-40
Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 38-39 37-38
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ 11½ 7-3 W-4 41-36 33-42
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 33-44
Minnesota 68 85 .444 18 18 5-5 W-3 35-40 33-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 62 .595 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-28 44-34
Seattle 84 69 .549 7 2 7-3 W-5 42-33 42-36
Oakland 82 71 .536 9 4 5-5 L-4 40-38 42-33
Los Angeles 73 80 .477 18 13 3-7 W-1 39-40 34-40
Texas 55 98 .359 36 31 2-8 L-5 33-42 22-56

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 71 .530 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-36 43-35
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2 7-3 W-3 45-33 34-41
New York 73 79 .480 10 2-8 L-2 44-33 29-46
Miami 64 88 .421 16½ 19 4-6 L-2 40-38 24-50
Washington 64 89 .418 17 19½ 5-5 W-3 35-43 29-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _ _ 3-7 L-5 42-36 49-26
St. Louis 83 69 .546 _ 10-0 W-12 42-33 41-36
Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13 3-7 L-2 40-37 38-38
Chicago 67 85 .441 23½ 16 2-8 L-2 39-38 28-47
Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½ 26 5-5 L-1 34-41 23-54

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-1 49-26 50-28
z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1 _ 8-2 W-1 52-23 46-32
San Diego 77 75 .507 21½ 6 3-7 W-1 45-33 32-42
Colorado 71 81 .467 27½ 12 6-4 L-1 46-29 25-52
Arizona 49 104 .320 50 34½ 2-8 W-1 29-46 20-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives