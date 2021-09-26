All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|52-29
|45-30
|Boston
|88
|67
|.568
|8½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|49-31
|39-36
|New York
|88
|67
|.568
|8½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|45-33
|43-34
|Toronto
|86
|69
|.555
|10½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|43-31
|43-38
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
|38½
|3-7
|L-1
|25-53
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-27
|39-41
|Cleveland
|76
|79
|.490
|11½
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|39-41
|37-38
|Detroit
|75
|80
|.484
|12½
|13
|6-4
|L-1
|42-38
|33-42
|Kansas City
|71
|84
|.458
|16½
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|36-39
|35-45
|Minnesota
|69
|86
|.445
|18½
|19
|6-4
|L-1
|36-41
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|64
|.587
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|47-28
|44-36
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|6
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|42-33
|43-37
|Oakland
|84
|71
|.542
|7
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|42-38
|42-33
|Los Angeles
|74
|81
|.477
|17
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|40-41
|34-40
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34½
|31½
|3-7
|W-1
|33-42
|24-57
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|82
|72
|.532
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-37
|45-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|47-34
|34-41
|New York
|73
|81
|.474
|9
|12½
|1-9
|L-4
|44-33
|29-48
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|18½
|22
|3-7
|L-5
|40-38
|24-53
|Washington
|64
|91
|.413
|18½
|22
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|29-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|93
|62
|.600
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|44-36
|49-26
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|7
|_
|10-0
|W-15
|42-33
|44-36
|Cincinnati
|80
|75
|.516
|13
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|42-37
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|88
|.432
|26
|19
|1-9
|L-5
|39-41
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|35
|28
|4-6
|W-1
|34-41
|24-56
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|49-26
|52-28
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|52-23
|47-33
|San Diego
|78
|77
|.503
|23
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|45-35
|33-42
|Colorado
|71
|83
|.461
|29½
|14½
|5-5
|L-3
|46-31
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|105
|.323
|51
|36
|3-7
|W-1
|30-47
|20-58
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 4
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 7, Washington 6
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
