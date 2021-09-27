On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-4 52-29 45-30
New York 89 67 .571 8 _ 7-3 W-6 45-33 44-34
Boston 88 68 .564 9 _ 7-3 L-3 49-32 39-36
Toronto 87 69 .558 10 1 5-5 W-2 43-31 44-38
Baltimore 50 106 .321 47 38 3-7 L-1 25-53 25-53

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-27 39-41
Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 39-41 37-38
Detroit 75 80 .484 12½ 12½ 6-4 L-1 42-38 33-42
Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 36-39 35-45
Minnesota 69 87 .442 19 19 5-5 L-2 36-42 33-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 65 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-4 47-28 44-37
Seattle 86 70 .551 5 2 8-2 W-1 42-33 44-37
Oakland 85 71 .545 6 3 6-4 W-3 43-38 42-33
Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17 14 2-8 L-1 40-42 34-40
Texas 57 99 .365 34 31 3-7 W-1 33-42 24-57

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 83 72 .535 _ _ 7-3 W-3 37-37 46-35
Philadelphia 81 75 .519 6 7-3 L-1 47-34 34-41
New York 73 82 .471 10 13½ 1-9 L-5 44-33 29-49
Miami 64 91 .413 19 22½ 3-7 L-5 40-38 24-53
Washington 64 92 .410 19½ 23 4-6 L-3 35-43 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 94 62 .603 _ _ 5-5 W-3 45-36 49-26
St. Louis 87 69 .558 7 _ 10-0 W-16 42-33 45-36
Cincinnati 81 75 .519 13 6 6-4 W-3 43-37 38-38
Chicago 67 89 .429 27 20 1-9 L-6 39-42 28-47
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35½ 28½ 4-6 W-1 34-41 24-56

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-3 49-26 53-28
z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2 _ 7-3 W-1 52-23 48-33
San Diego 78 78 .500 24 9 2-8 L-3 45-36 33-42
Colorado 71 84 .458 30½ 15½ 4-6 L-4 46-32 25-52
Arizona 50 106 .321 52 37 3-7 L-1 30-48 20-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

