On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _ _ 6-4 W-1 52-29 46-31
New York 90 68 .570 8 _ 7-3 L-1 45-33 45-35
Boston 89 69 .563 9 _ 6-4 W-1 49-32 40-37
Toronto 88 70 .557 10 1 5-5 W-1 44-32 44-38
Baltimore 51 107 .323 47 38 4-6 L-1 26-54 25-53

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ _ 6-4 W-4 51-27 40-41
Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½ 12 4-6 L-2 40-41 37-40
Detroit 75 83 .475 15½ 14 5-5 L-4 42-39 33-44
Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½ 16 6-4 W-2 38-39 35-46
Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½ 18 6-4 W-2 38-42 33-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 92 66 .582 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-29 44-37
Seattle 89 70 .560 ½ 9-1 W-4 45-33 44-37
Oakland 85 74 .535 3-7 L-3 43-38 42-36
Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17 14 3-7 W-1 40-42 35-41
Texas 58 100 .367 34 31 3-7 L-1 34-43 24-57

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 85 72 .541 _ _ 8-2 W-5 39-37 46-35
Philadelphia 81 77 .513 7 5-5 L-3 47-34 34-43
New York 75 83 .475 10½ 13 3-7 L-1 46-34 29-49
Miami 65 93 .411 20½ 23 3-7 W-1 40-38 25-55
Washington 65 94 .409 21 23½ 4-6 L-2 35-43 30-51

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _ _ 4-6 W-1 45-36 50-27
y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7 _ 9-1 L-1 43-34 45-36
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½ 5-5 L-2 44-37 38-40
Chicago 68 90 .430 27 20 2-8 W-1 39-42 29-48
Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36 29 3-7 L-1 35-42 24-57

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _ _ 8-2 W-5 51-26 53-28
z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2 _ 8-2 W-3 54-23 48-33
San Diego 78 80 .494 26 10 2-8 L-5 45-36 33-44
Colorado 73 85 .462 31 15 3-7 W-2 48-33 25-52
Arizona 50 108 .316 54 38 2-8 L-3 30-48 20-60

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time