Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 84 48 .636 _
New York 76 56 .576 8
Boston 75 59 .560 10
Toronto 69 62 .527 14½
Baltimore 41 90 .313 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 77 56 .579 _
Cleveland 65 64 .504 10
Detroit 62 71 .466 15
Kansas City 59 72 .450 17
Minnesota 58 74 .439 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 54 .591 _
Oakland 73 59 .553 5
Seattle 71 62 .534
Los Angeles 66 67 .496 12½
Texas 47 85 .356 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 61 .534 _
Philadelphia 68 64 .515
New York 65 67 .492
Washington 55 76 .420 15
Miami 55 78 .414 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 81 52 .609 _
Cincinnati 71 63 .530 10½
St. Louis 68 63 .519 12
Chicago 58 75 .436 23
Pittsburgh 48 84 .364 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 48 .636 _
Los Angeles 84 49 .632 ½
San Diego 71 62 .534 13½
Colorado 60 72 .455 24
Arizona 44 90 .328 41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

