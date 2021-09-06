On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 86 51 .628 _
New York 78 58 .574
Boston 79 60 .568 8
Toronto 73 62 .541 12
Baltimore 43 92 .319 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 58 .577 _
Cleveland 68 66 .507
Detroit 65 73 .471 14½
Kansas City 61 75 .449 17½
Minnesota 59 77 .434 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 79 57 .581 _
Seattle 75 62 .547
Oakland 74 63 .540
Los Angeles 68 69 .496 11½
Texas 48 88 .353 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 64 .529 _
Philadelphia 70 66 .515 2
New York 69 68 .504
Miami 57 80 .416 15½
Washington 56 80 .412 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 84 54 .609 _
Cincinnati 73 65 .529 11
St. Louis 69 66 .511 13½
Chicago 63 75 .457 21
Pittsburgh 48 89 .350 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 87 50 .635 _
Los Angeles 86 51 .628 1
San Diego 73 64 .533 14
Colorado 63 74 .460 24
Arizona 45 93 .326 42½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11, Boston 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire