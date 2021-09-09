On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _
Boston 80 62 .563 9
New York 78 61 .561
Toronto 76 62 .551 11
Baltimore 45 93 .326 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 80 59 .576 _
Cleveland 68 69 .496 11
Detroit 66 75 .468 15
Kansas City 62 77 .446 18
Minnesota 62 77 .446 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 58 .583 _
Seattle 76 64 .543
Oakland 75 64 .540 6
Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½
Texas 51 88 .367 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 65 .529 _
Philadelphia 71 68 .511
New York 70 70 .500 4
Miami 58 81 .417 15½
Washington 58 81 .417 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12
St. Louis 71 68 .511 14
Chicago 65 76 .461 21
Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 90 50 .643 _
Los Angeles 88 53 .624
San Diego 74 65 .532 15½
Colorado 63 77 .450 27
Arizona 45 95 .321 45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida