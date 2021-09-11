On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 53 .624 _
Boston 80 63 .559 9
New York 78 63 .553 10
Toronto 77 63 .550 10½
Baltimore 46 94 .329 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 60 .574 _
Cleveland 69 70 .496 11
Detroit 67 75 .472 14½
Kansas City 64 77 .454 17
Minnesota 62 79 .440 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 82 58 .586 _
Oakland 77 64 .546
Seattle 77 64 .546
Los Angeles 69 72 .489 13½
Texas 51 89 .364 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 65 .536 _
Philadelphia 71 70 .504
New York 71 71 .500 5
Miami 59 82 .418 16½
Washington 58 83 .411 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 87 55 .613 _
Cincinnati 75 67 .528 12
St. Louis 71 69 .507 15
Chicago 65 77 .458 22
Pittsburgh 51 90 .362 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 91 50 .645 _
Los Angeles 89 53 .627
San Diego 74 66 .529 16½
Colorado 65 77 .458 26½
Arizona 45 96 .319 46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Cleveland (Allen 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (González 3-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Cleveland (Allen 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

