Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 _
Toronto 81 63 .563 8
Boston 81 64 .559
New York 80 64 .556 9
Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 _
Cleveland 69 72 .489 12
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 83 59 .585 _
Oakland 77 66 .538
Seattle 77 66 .538
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½
Texas 53 89 .373 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 66 .535 _
Philadelphia 72 71 .503
New York 72 73 .497
Miami 61 83 .424 16
Washington 59 85 .410 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 _
Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
Chicago 65 79 .451 24
Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 93 50 .650 _
Los Angeles 91 53 .632
San Diego 74 68 .521 18½
Colorado 66 78 .458 27½
Arizona 47 96 .329 46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

